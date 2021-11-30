Peterbilt rolling out augmented reality tools to dealers

Peterbilt says it will have deployed 200 ARTech augmented reality tools to dealers by March 31, 2022.

The system features proprietary software that displays 3D and augmented reality views of chassis-specific Peterbilt trucks. It helps technicians quickly visualize major truck systems and instantly access related technical documents, the company says.

(Photo: Peterbilt)

“We analyzed technicians’ pain points and focused on key technologies required to put all of the correct and pertinent data from multiple databases in one single location at their fingertips,” said Peyton Harrell, director of dealer development for Peterbilt.

“The result is our ARTech tool, which transforms 2D technical information into a 3D image by placing full-scale objects on top of the real environment. This technology provides technicians a type of x-ray vision to help improve diagnostic and repair times. Dealerships who are using ARTech in their service bays have reported a 15-20% improvement in service repair times.”

Peterbilt says the new technology is easier for technicians to manage, saving time during troubleshooting.

“Instead of having to carry a laptop, an adapter and other tools to be able to pull information up on a laptop, now you’re carrying an iPad with all of the information in one convenient location. This has been a huge timesaver in pinpointing and troubleshooting codes and issues, speeding up the process and getting our customers’ trucks back on the road as quickly as possible,” said Mike Lacey, western regional product support manager at Ohio Peterbilt.