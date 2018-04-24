Truck News

Reefer Sales & Service named Dealer of the Year

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Reefer Sales & Service has been named Carrier Transicold’s 2017 North American Dealer of the Year.

The dealer has 130 employees and supports Ontario’s refrigerated transport industry. It recently consolidated several operations into a new 46,000 sq.-ft. facility with 20 service bays, and expansive parts operation, and a new training center.

“Plus, we have incredible people who have a genuine commitment to customer service and responsiveness, and we’ve made considerable investments in training,” said president Ken Henwood. “It all just came together for us.”

Carrier Transicold’s 2017 North American Dealer of the Year is Ontario’s Reefer Sales & Service. Pictured (left to right) are: from Carrier Transicold, Tom Ondo, vice-president and general manager, Truck/Trailer/Rail Americas and John Monti, region director, Canada and Eastern U.S.; from Reefer Sales & Service, Mark Nice, vice-president of sales, Ken Henwood, president, and Steve Henwood, vice-president; and David Appel, president, Carrier Transicold and Refrigeration Systems.

