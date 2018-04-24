Reefer Sales & Service named Dealer of the Year

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Reefer Sales & Service has been named Carrier Transicold’s 2017 North American Dealer of the Year.

The dealer has 130 employees and supports Ontario’s refrigerated transport industry. It recently consolidated several operations into a new 46,000 sq.-ft. facility with 20 service bays, and expansive parts operation, and a new training center.

“Plus, we have incredible people who have a genuine commitment to customer service and responsiveness, and we’ve made considerable investments in training,” said president Ken Henwood. “It all just came together for us.”