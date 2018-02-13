Remorques Lewis named a Talbert Top 10 dealer

LA PRÉSENTATION, SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC – Remorques Lewis has been named one of the top 10 Talbert Manufacturing dealers for 2017.

The Quebec dealership was also given the honor of “Most Improved Dealer of 2017” with sales that were more than double their 2016 totals.

“But that’s more than a number. It’s being with customers when they need it, friendly and fast service and repairs, and a dedication to this business — something we recognize in a lot of our dealers, but Remorques has done particularly well,” said Troy Geisler, Talbert Manufacturing vice president of sales and marketing.

Remorques Lewis is a full-service general and specialized heavy-haul trailer dealer.

The manufacturers top dealer of the year was given the honor for the 10thg year in row. Hale Trailer Brake and Wheel is based out of Voorhees, New Jersey in the U.S.

Other dealers that made the list include Columbus Equipment Company, of Columbus, Ohio; Coogle Truck and Trailer Sales, of Otterbein, Ind.; Freightliner of Grand Rapids, Mich.; Leslie Equipment Company, of Cowen, W. Va.; Lucky’s Trailer Sales of South Royalton, Vt.; Lynch Chicago, of Bridgeview, Ill.; Martin Equipment of Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri; and Royal Truck & Trailer Sales & Service in Michigan.