Ritchie Bros.’ Edmonton auction breaks $78 million in sales

EDMONTON, Alta. – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers held another successful auction in Edmonton this week, selling more than $78 million of equipment.

“We continued to see strong pricing for equipment and trucks in this week’s auction,” said Trent Vandenberghe, regional sales manager for Ritchie Bros. “Transportation pricing remains solid and bidding on heavy construction equipment was very active, showcasing depth in the market for this equipment right now. Oilfield transportation equipment also delivered solid results, as contractors looking ahead to fall and winter work start to upgrade their fleets.”

The auction took place from Sept. 4-6 and attracted over 9,000 bidders from 49 countries, including more than 6,850 people registered online.

Approximately 88% of the equipment was sold to Canadian buys, 56% of which in Alberta. International buyers included those from the U.S., Singapore, and New Zealand, and online buyers purchased around 67% of all the assets sold.

“The auction was great, prices exceeded our expectations,” said Jason Weinberger, president of W Corporation, which sold over 75 items as part of a complete dispersal of his company’s trucking and drilling division. “We chose Ritchie Bros. because of the size and scope of their audience. I saw our equipment get bids from across Canada, as well as Mexico, and Colombia. The whole team at Ritchie provided excellent customer service and followed through on their promises.”

