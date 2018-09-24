Roadside breakdowns decrease, tire failures increase in Q2

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fleets went further between roadside breakdowns in the second quarter, but experienced an increase in tire failures due to hot weather.

Those were a couple findings from a FleetNet America benchmarking survey done with the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) of the American Trucking Associations.

“The industry has always known that tire costs spike in warmer weather, but does it have to spike so much? For the first time, the truckload vertical has an idea of how many miles they could be running between tire failures based on the results of the best-in-class fleet,” said Jim Buell, executive vice-president of sales and marketing for FleetNet America. “As we get more information in the Benchmarkit data warehouse, we are able to get a better view of some of the maintenance challenges facing the industry.”

Tire failures went up 25% in the second quarter compared to Q1. But fleets ran 12% more miles between roadside breakdowns in the quarter.

“TMC exists to help our members run better, more profitable maintenance operations. Peer-to-peer benchmarking is an exciting step toward helping fleets do just that,” said Robert Braswell, executive director, TMC. “The next step is to share the best practices fleets employ to become best-in-class in a particular system. This is a great aspect of TMC membership, which supports maintenance leaders working together to make our industry even more efficient.”

TMC members have access to the full benchmarking survey if they agree to share their data. All members have access to the executive summary.