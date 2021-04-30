Selected loads exempt from spring thaw limits in Southern Ontario

by Today's Trucking

Ontario is exempting several types of cargo from spring thaw weight restrictions in Southern Ontario, citing special needs during Covid-19.

“In alignment with the government’s efforts to support businesses while restricting the progress of Covid-19, MTO has expanded exemptions toward commodities deemed to be essential for both the medical/pharmaceutical response to the pandemic, but also those involved in critical agri-business within the southern portion of the province,” Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney says in a letter provided to the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada.

Ontario legislature
(Photo: iStock)

The commodities include:

  • Medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19;
  • Supplies and equipment necessary for community safety, sanitation, and prevention of community transmission of COVID-19 such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectants;
  • Food, paper products and other groceries for emergency restocking of distribution centers or stores;
  • Immediate precursor raw materials-such as paper, plastic or alcohol-that are required and to be used for the manufacture of items in categories (1), (2) or (3);
  • Fuel;
  • Equipment, supplies and persons necessary to establish and manage temporary housing, quarantine, and isolation facilities related to COVID-19;
  • Persons designated by Federal, State or local authorities for medical, isolation, or quarantine purposes; and Persons necessary to provide other medical or emergency services, the supply of which may be affected by the Covid-19 response. Direct assistance does not include routine commercial deliveries, including mixed loads with a nominal quantity of qualifying emergency relief added to obtain the benefits of this emergency declaration.
  • Commodities requested by the OABA: liquid/gas heating fuel, livestock feed, poultry, seeds, and livestock.

Have your say

We won't publish or share your data

*