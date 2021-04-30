Selected loads exempt from spring thaw limits in Southern Ontario

Ontario is exempting several types of cargo from spring thaw weight restrictions in Southern Ontario, citing special needs during Covid-19.

“In alignment with the government’s efforts to support businesses while restricting the progress of Covid-19, MTO has expanded exemptions toward commodities deemed to be essential for both the medical/pharmaceutical response to the pandemic, but also those involved in critical agri-business within the southern portion of the province,” Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney says in a letter provided to the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada.

(Photo: iStock)

The commodities include: