Selected loads exempt from spring thaw limits in Southern Ontario
Ontario is exempting several types of cargo from spring thaw weight restrictions in Southern Ontario, citing special needs during Covid-19.
“In alignment with the government’s efforts to support businesses while restricting the progress of Covid-19, MTO has expanded exemptions toward commodities deemed to be essential for both the medical/pharmaceutical response to the pandemic, but also those involved in critical agri-business within the southern portion of the province,” Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney says in a letter provided to the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada.
The commodities include:
- Medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19;
- Supplies and equipment necessary for community safety, sanitation, and prevention of community transmission of COVID-19 such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectants;
- Food, paper products and other groceries for emergency restocking of distribution centers or stores;
- Immediate precursor raw materials-such as paper, plastic or alcohol-that are required and to be used for the manufacture of items in categories (1), (2) or (3);
- Fuel;
- Equipment, supplies and persons necessary to establish and manage temporary housing, quarantine, and isolation facilities related to COVID-19;
- Persons designated by Federal, State or local authorities for medical, isolation, or quarantine purposes; and Persons necessary to provide other medical or emergency services, the supply of which may be affected by the Covid-19 response. Direct assistance does not include routine commercial deliveries, including mixed loads with a nominal quantity of qualifying emergency relief added to obtain the benefits of this emergency declaration.
- Commodities requested by the OABA: liquid/gas heating fuel, livestock feed, poultry, seeds, and livestock.
Have your say
We won't publish or share your data