Shell launches educational PC-11 Website

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Shell has taken the wraps off a new Website designed to educate customers about the upcoming PC-11 heavy-duty engine oil category.

The Web site, which can be found at www.WhatisPC11.com, covers the fundamentals of PC-11, impending changes, testing updates and how it will affect new, current and older engines when the category replaces API CJ-4 by 2017.

“PC-11 is a constantly developing specification and new information is available regularly to guide the industry through the expected changes,” said Kate Faucher, global marketing projects lead for Shell Lubricants. “The new Shell Rotella interactive PC-11 website will serve as a resource for fleets, owner/operators and anyone driving a diesel powered pickup truck or operating equipment to learn more about PC-11 and how it will affect their business.”

PC-11 will feature two categories – one for conventional-weight oils and another for low-viscosity engine oils. Only one of the categories will be backwards-compatible, necessitating some educational outreach, Shell claims.

“With two subcategories and new engine hardware tests, there will be lots of questions about how the oils will be formulated and which oil should be used for different applications,” said Dan Arcy, OEM technical manager for Shell Lubricants. “As we formulate and test the new oils, Shell Lubricants can offer valuable resources to those operating diesel engines both on- and off-highway to support them through the transition over the next few years.”

Some of the topics already covered on the site include:

Why a new engine oil specification is needed

How the two subcategories are different and will be distinguished in the marketplace

What PC-11 will mean for fleets, owner/operators, construction, agriculture and diesel pickup trucks

Changes to diesel engine technology

The type of testing done to make PC-11 a reality

How Shell Lubricants is developing its new Shell Rotella PC-11 heavy duty engine oils