Stemco expands Michigan plant to boost kingpin production

Stemco has completed a major expansion of its manufacturing facility in Millington, Mich., adding approximately 20,000 sq.-ft. of operational space to increase production capacity for its Kaiser kingpins and bushings.

The company says the investment is aimed at supporting future growth and strengthening the company’s ability to supply steering and suspension components used throughout the commercial vehicle industry.

“This expansion represents an investment in our people, our operations, and our ability to support our customers well into the future,” said Kimberly Byers, director of the Millington facility. “We’re proud of the collaboration that made this project possible, and we’re excited about the opportunities it creates for our team, our community, and the continued growth of our Michigan facility.”

Stemco acquired the Kaiser product line in 2008 and has continued to invest in the Millington operation through a series of facility upgrades and expansions. The latest project is intended to support long-term manufacturing growth and increased demand for the company’s kingpin and bushing products.

Byers said the facility’s workforce has played a key role in its success, noting many employees have spent much of their careers at the plant. The company recently marked completion of the expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by employees, community leaders, construction partners, and local business representatives..