Suprise! Brake safety blitz takes 16.2% out of service

An unannounced Brake Safety Day inspection blitz on April 27 grounded 1,290 commercial vehicles for brake-related defects in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, six participating jurisdictions conducted 382 inspections, recording an out-of-service rate of 16.2% compared to the 8,750 U.S. inspections that netted a brake-related out-of-service rate of 14%.

(File photo: John G. Smith)

Enforcement teams also recorded 1,534 brake hose and tubing violations, which were a focus during this year’s Brake Safety Day. Ninety-nine of these violations were in Canada.

One in four of these violations in Canada saw wear extending into the outer protective material, while 36% involved wear that extended into the outer rubber cover. In 10% of cases the wear exposed the reinforcement ply that was still intact, while the remainder had frayed, severed or cut fabric or steel braid reinforcement ply.

Brake Safety Day in 2021 recorded a brake-related out-of-service rate of 11.4% in Canada, based on 487 inspections, and 13.3% in the U.S., based on 8,658 inspections.

Brake Safety Week, a scheduled inspection blitz, is scheduled for Aug. 21-27 as part of the Operation Airbrake program.