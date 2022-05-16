Tips to inspect and maintain truck wheels

North America’s annual 72-hour Roadcheck inspection blitz returns May 17-19, and this year the event includes a special focus on wheel ends.

The all-important components typically account for one in every four out-of-service violations during the annual enforcement and education initiative, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) says.

Ontario — home to a potential $50,000 fine for lost truck wheels — annually reports about 150 runaway wheels on its own, adds Dave McDonald, commercial sales manager with Bridgestone Commercial Solutions.

Signs of troubled wheels are not limited to cracks caused by improper torque and excessive loads. The rust streaking from bolt holes can indicate loose fasteners. And if unwanted lubricants are coating brake surfaces, a damaged seal may be at play.

Here are links to some key details that can help you better inspect, maintain, and spec’ your truck wheels.