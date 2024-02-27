Tirecraft willing to pay customers to use AI tool for ERS support

Tirecraft is asking its commercial fleet customers to stop calling it for emergency roadside service (ERS), and to instead use its AI-enabled platform announced last year.

In fact, the company says it will pay its customers to use the platform rather than calling by phone. Tirecraft says its ERS AI Dispatch Platform eliminates delays and inefficiencies inherent with ERS calls.

(Photo: James Menzies)

Developed by Atrium Solutions, the platform streamlines the dispatch process, connecting fleet dispatch and drivers with the nearest service provider in just seconds.

“Our fleet customer feedback on our ERS AI Platform has been overwhelmingly positive. Paying customers to stop making phone calls to call centers just makes good sense. We can offer faster, more efficient service, and dramatically reduce our operating expense on the thousands of ERS calls we handle each year” says Christine McClay, president of Tirecraft Ontario.

Other benefits include increased accuracy, better communication and improved resource allocation, the company claims. It encourages customers to talk to their dealer about incentives available to switch from phone to its ERS AI Dispatch Platform.