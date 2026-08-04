TLG Peterbilt expands into Virginia with dealership acquisition

TLG Peterbilt has expanded into Virginia with the acquisition of two Fitzgerald Peterbilt dealership locations in Glade Spring and Fancy Gap, effective Aug. 3.

The acquisition marks the dealership group’s first locations in Virginia, bringing its network to 36 dealerships across 12 states.

(Map: TLG Peterbilt)

The locations will operate as TLG Peterbilt – Glade Spring and TLG Peterbilt – Fancy Gap, expanding the company’s sales, parts and service support for fleets and owner-operators in the Southeast.

“We’re proud to welcome the employees and customers of the Fitzgerald Peterbilt locations in Fancy Gap and Glade Spring to TLG,” said Glenn Larson, president and CEO of TLG Peterbilt. “This expansion into Virginia strengthens our presence in the Southeast and allows us to better serve customers with the industry-leading service TLG is known for. We look forward to building on the relationships developed by the Fitzgerald team.”

With the acquisition, TLG Peterbilt now operates locations in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and Virginia.