Trail King’s Farris to retire by end of May

Trail King Industries’ Rick Farris, VP of sales and marketing plans to retire by the end of May, starting a leadership transition process, the trailer manufacturer announced Thursday.

Rick Farris (Photo: Trail King Industries)

Farris has been a part of the heavy equipment and transport industry for almost 37 years. He joined the Trail King team in the traffic department in 1985. After some time as a shipping manager, he moved to sales, building and maintaining relationships. Farris has served as VP of sales and marketing since 2002.

“Rick has years of outstanding service providing strategic leadership and valuable counsel to the board and our staff,” said Joe Kolb, president of Trail King. “I want to publicly thank Rick for his service and dedication to serving our customers. We wish him the very best in his retirement.”