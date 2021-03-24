Trailcon mourns passing of fleet manager John DeJong

Trailcon Leasing is mourning the passing of its fleet manager, John DeJong, who passed away March 21 after a battle with cancer.

DeJong joined Trailcon in 1999 after a dozen years at Wilson’s Truck Lines. Over the years, he forged many long-lasting connections within the industry, the company says.

“He was honest, sincere, and fair to our customers, staff, techs, and the entire team,” said Trailcon co-founder Alan Boughton. “He was often one of the first ones in, last to leave, always smiling and quick to say hello when you walked by his office. John knew every detail about every trailer in our fleet, and for many years, if there was a question that no one else could answer, we would say, ‘Ask John.’”

John DeJong (Photo: Trailcon Leasing)

“John was one of the most dedicated employees I think we will ever have the pleasure of knowing,” added Don Andrews, Trailcon director of operations. “His passing has left all of us in the Trailcon family and in the industry with an irreplaceable void.”

He was also a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He and wife Iris were married for more than 38 years. He was a proud father to daughters Stephanie and Kristine, and “Opa” to his two-year-old granddaughter Sofia.

“All of us at Trailcon send our sincere condolences on their loss. John will forever be in our hearts,” the company said in a release.