Trucking announcements: PMTC names new board of directors, Wellington staff raise $10K to battle cancer

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry. Our latest installment includes the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada’s new board of directors, staff at Wellington Group of Companies putting their hair on the line for charity, and a truck parade marking Kenworth’s 100th anniversary.

PMTC names new board of directors

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) has announced its incoming directors whose terms run July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

The officers are: past chairman Jim Dimech, Linde Canada; chairman Steve Lawn, Parkland Fuel Corporation; 1st vice-chairwoman Leanne Drummond, CPC Logistics Canada; and 2nd vice-chairwoman Angela Munsterman, Coca-Cola Canada Bottling.

The directors are: Patricia Burke, Canadian Blood Services; Phil Camp, Paccar Leasing Company; Kevin Carlyle, Penske Transportation Solutions; Gerald Carroll, Wesbell Logistics; Brad Fletcher, GFL Environmental; Fred Hildebrand, Rush Truck Leasing; James Johnstone, Giant Tiger; Keith Lamb, 4Refuel; Jason Libralesso, Home Hardware; David Marvin, Tandet; Kevin Riley, Maple Leaf Foods; and Andy Walker, Molson Coors.

Associate members are: Scott Creighton, Northbridge Insurance; Kelly Henderson, Trucking Human Resources Sector Council – Atlantic; Sudhanshu Malhotra, Intact Public Entities; Kim Richardson, Transrep; Matt Richardson, KRTS; Michelle Roberts, IHSA; Michael Thompson, MEE/ISB Canada; Donald Williams, Aviva Canada; and Steve Woodward, Volvo Trucks Canada.

Meanwhile, PMTC awarded its professional commercial motor vehicle driver training scholarship, sponsored by KRTS, to Max Sundquist, a dispatcher at Spring Creek Carriers.

Alisha Reynolds’ head is shaved after Wellington Group of Companies staff raised $5,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society. (Photo: Supplied)

Wellington Group of Companies staff raise $10K for charity

Staff at Wellington Group of Companies braved the clippers to collect a hair-raising $10,610 in donations for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Last week, employees participated in “wear the color of a cancer ribbon” theme day, showing support for family and friends impacted by the disease.

Chris West, vice-president of operations, said if $750 was donated, staff could shave his beard to a style of their choosing. Racheal McMunn announced that the company would match the donations.

As the donations started flowing in, Chris Peters from customer service promised to shave his head if $2,000 was raised. The company’s longest-tenured staff member Alisha Reynolds offered to shave her head if $5,000 was collected, and staff raised the money.

Wellington will match the amount and $10,000 will be donated to the charity.

Truck parade pays tribute to Kenworth’s 100th anniversary

The Kenworth truck assembly plant in Chillicothe, Ohio, recently held its second annual Kenworth truck parade in downtown Chillicothe, paying tribute to Kenworth’s 100th anniversary.

The parade featured more than 50 new, classic and customized trucks, including models built in the 1920s and 1930s, a 1976 Bicentennial W900 VIT-200, two Liberty Edition Kenworths – a K100 Cabover and W900 Conventional, a 1984 W900B from Australia, as well as Kenworth’s 100th anniversary Signature Edition T680 and Limited Edition W900 trucks.

A T680, recently delivered to Heartland Express and representing the milestone 750,000th truck produced at the Kenworth Chillicothe plant, also participated in the event.