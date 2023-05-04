Stover takes helm at Morgan Truck Body

Corby Stover has been named president and chief operating officer of Morgan Truck Body, manufacturer of light- and medium-duty truck bodies and upfitter for dry freight, refrigerated, platform and custom-built commercial bodies.

Stover joined Morgan, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co. as vice-president of engineering in 2014 with nearly 30 years of experience in the defence and automotive industries.

Corby Stover (Photo: Morgan Truck Body)

Stover will be responsible for more than 2,700 Morgan Truck Body team members in 14 manufacturing locations and eight service centers across Canada and the U.S.

“Corby has made exceptional contributions to Morgan for nearly a decade, and it is with great pleasure that we announce his promotion to president and COO,” said Norb Markert, president and chief operating officer at J.B. Poindexter & Co. “His leadership experience and industry expertise will guide Morgan Truck Body’s vision and growth, while keeping the company at the forefront of innovation, electrification, aerodynamic design, and robust collaboration with industry partners.”

Prior to joining Morgan, Stover was vice-president of engineering at ARC Automotive, a producer of airbag inflators.