Trailcon moving into new Calgary facility

CALGARY, Alta. – Trailcon Leasing will celebrate the opening of its new Calgary location July 2.

The new facility is 20,000 sq.-ft., with another 5,000 sq.-ft. available for future expansion. It features eight trailer bays, with room for three more. It also has a large fenced-in yard, secured by truck gates, where about 120 trailers can be parked.

“This new facility will enhance our service to customers, as well as provide drivers and technicians with a more comfortable environment,” said Nick Reid, branch manager.

The building is identical to the new Edmonton facility that was opened in January.

“This marks the opening of our third facility in less than a year,” says Trailcon Leasing president Jerry Brown. “These expanded, modern facilities will allow Trailcon Leasing to accommodate its growing customer base for years to come, while allowing staff to maintain our exceptional standard of service.”

The new facility is located at 7269 106 Ave. S.E., Calgary, Alta.