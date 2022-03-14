Trailer orders steady in February

Trailer orders were steady in February at 26,500 units, according to preliminary data from ACT Research.

That marks three consecutive months of steady orders and was down 0.7% from January, but up 3.9% year over year.

“The careful order management efforts underway at OEMs were confirmed by the pace of February order acceptance. Net orders have averaged 26,600 trailers per month since November, and February’s 26,500 volume tracks to that trajectory,” said Frank Maly, director – commercial vehicle transportation analysis.

“Supply chain and staffing headwinds continue to challenge OEMs in their efforts to increase output to meet extremely strong fleet equipment demands Initial projections indicate that the supply chain has allowed OEMs to build at a hard-fought consistent rate over the last three to four months. Expect this to continue in the short-term, as the supply chain begins to adjust to underlying demand.”