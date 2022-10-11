Tremcar produces first propane tanks in Ontario

Tremcar has begun building propane tanks in its London, Ont., facility which is undergoing expansion.

It built and delivered its first propane tank there in June, and now has three more in service with 12 on order for 2023. It marks nearly 10 years of testing and calibrating propane units since the company opened its London facility.

Tremcar is now building propane tankers at its London, Ont., plant. (Photo: Tremcar)

Tremcar’s Edmonton operations also have Transport Canada authority to build propane units.

“The next step was to get into the manufacturing business,” says Derrick Brommersma, general manager of Tremcar London. “Greater demand from our customers in the energy industry generated the need to build and assemble bobtail tanks.”

The tanks are being built for the Canadian, and Latin American markets. They’re installed on a Western Star chassis and feature a rear stainless steel cabinet.