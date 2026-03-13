Trimac opening ISO tank depot in Edmonton

Trimac Transportation is expanding its ISO tank depot network with a new facility in Edmonton, Alta., scheduled to open March 23.

The depot, located at 15410 Yellowhead Trail NW, will provide a range of ISO tank services, including cleaning and maintenance, secure storage for empty and loaded tanks, and drayage services.

The company said the Edmonton location will support customers in the mining and drilling sectors and benefit from access to major rail corridors in the region.

“Establishing a presence in Edmonton strategically positions us to better serve clients seeking efficient transportation and export solutions,” said Derek Gaston, director of product development at Trimac Transportation. “The region’s established transportation network and proximity to key industrial hubs will enable faster turnaround times and reduced logistical costs.”

The new facility expands Trimac’s ISO tank depot network, which also includes locations in Markham, Ill., as well as Montreal and Mississauga.