Truck Centers to sell Battle Motors vocational vehicles

Truck Centers has joined the Battle Motors dealer network, expanding sales and service for the manufacturer’s diesel, compressed natural gas and electric vocational trucks across the Midwest.

Under the partnership, Truck Centers will offer Battle Motors vehicles at its locations in Indiana, Illinois and Missouri.

“Truck Centers has the regional reach, technical expertise and customer-first service infrastructure that fleet operators depend on,” said Jason Coleman, CRO at Battle Motors. “This partnership strengthens our ability to support customers throughout the Midwest—not only when they purchase a Battle Motors truck, but throughout the vehicle’s entire operating life.”

Katie Hopkins, president and CEO of Truck Centers, said the agreement expands the company’s vocational truck offerings while providing Battle Motors customers with sales and service support across multiple Midwest markets.