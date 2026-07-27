DOT launches Freedom Haulers campaign to recruit veterans to trucking
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a new effort called Freedom Haulers, designed to attract more veterans into trucking careers.
Led by the Department of Transportation, the Freedom Haulers campaign includes contributions from the Department of Veteran Affairs, the Department of War, and the Department of Labor.
The campaign will include a new digital ad, radio ads, and a new microsite cataloging all the federal resources and private sector partners that can help service members secure trucking jobs.
The Freedom Haulers campaign outlined reasons to join the trucking industry, including that hourly earnings are on the rise, the VA’s tuition cap typically covers 100% of CDL training costs, and veterans with heavy-vehicle military experience can apply for waivers to skip certain road tests.
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Thus a very good idea in the United States. Costco and certain other companies have done a excellent jobs with many of their drivers that in the military making between $85 000 U S and $110 000 U S per year plus medical and other benefits
We need to vet the companies that we do this if we do the same idea in Canada to make sure the veterans are treated and paid fairly maybe some sort of oversight by a independent person.