DOT launches Freedom Haulers campaign to recruit veterans to trucking 

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a new effort called Freedom Haulers, designed to attract more veterans into trucking careers.

Led by the Department of Transportation, the Freedom Haulers campaign includes contributions from the Department of Veteran Affairs, the Department of War, and the Department of Labor.

DOT said veterans with heavy-vehicle military experience can apply for waivers to skip certain road tests. (Photo: Leo Barros)

The campaign will include a new digital ad, radio ads, and a new microsite cataloging all the federal resources and private sector partners that can help service members secure trucking jobs.

The Freedom Haulers campaign outlined reasons to join the trucking industry, including that hourly earnings are on the rise, the VA’s tuition cap typically covers 100% of CDL training costs, and veterans with heavy-vehicle military experience can apply for waivers to skip certain road tests.