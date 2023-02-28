TruckPro adds Middleton, N.S. location to network
TruckPro announced that K&J Truck Centre in Middleton, N.S., is joining its network.
TruckPro, a heavy vehicles parts division of UAP, has a network of more than 132 independent heavy vehicle repair centers in Canada. It includes 820 service doors and nearly 900 mechanics.
In the past few months, TruckPro has expanded with locations in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.
