Two Canadians on Kenworth Service Council

Ryan Dicken of GreatWest Kenworth in Calgary, Alta., and Nicolas Letendre of Kenworth Maska in Sherbrooke, Que., have been named to Kenworth’s 2021 Service Council.

(Kenworth)

They are joined on the council, which will be led by chairman Jeff Minter of Wisconsin Kenworth, by representatives from Kenworth dealers in the U.S.

The council works in partnership with Kenworth to support customers throughout the Kenworth dealer network in the U.S. and Canada.