UAW flexes as contract with Daimler nears expiration

The UAW held a livestreamed kick-off rally in Statesville, N.C., yesterday as it commences negotiations with Daimler Trucks.

The UAW covers about 7,000 Daimler workers, whose contract expires April 26. Those covered by the contract build Freightliner and Western Star Trucks, as well as Thomas Built Buses. The union says Daimler profits have surged 90% over the past six years, while workers’ buying power has decreased 13%.

We build Freightliner, Western Star trucks, and Thomas Built Buses. But this job is not like it used to be. So we're standing up for a fair contract at Daimler Truck. #StandUpUAW #UAW #StandUpDaimler pic.twitter.com/ypXf6UcQAA — UAW (@UAW) March 25, 2024

In a recent vote, 96% of those workers elected to go on strike if necessary.

“On the heels of the UAW’s historic Stand Up Strike and record contracts with the Big Three automakers, and as tens of thousands of workers across the country continue organizing to join the UAW, [UAW president Shawn] Fain will stand with Daimler workers in their fight for fair pay, cost of living adjustments, job security and a better future for working families,” the union said in a release.