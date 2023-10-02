Mack reaches tentative deal with UAW to avoid strike

As UAW autoworkers strike at the Big 3 Detroit car manufacturers, Mack Trucks has avoided a similar fate, reaching a tentative agreement with the union covering employees at its factories in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.

“The terms of this tentative agreement would deliver significantly increased wages and continue first-class benefits for Mack employees and their families,” said Mack president Stephen Roy. “At the same time, it would allow the company to successfully compete in the market, and continue making the necessary investments in our people, plants and products.”

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

The tentative five-year agreement covering about 3,900 workers will be put to UAW members for ratification.

A week ago, American Trucking Associations president and CEO Chris Spear took aim at U.S. President Joe Biden for joining UAW members on the picket lines to show his support for striking autoworkers.

“President Biden has escalated this conflict. This is nothing but political theater,” Spear said. “Rather than mediating a swift resolution, the president has chosen one party over the other. This affront to U.S. businesses is already killing supply chain jobs and upending livelihoods. He ran as a uniter but is now using the bully pulpit to stoke division.”