Vicinity’s fledgling dealer network invoiced for 71 trucks so far

Canadian electric truck maker Vicinity Motor reported in its Q4 earnings it has an order backlog exceeding $125 million and that it has invoiced 71 electric trucks to its new dealers.

Those trucks are being upfit with box bodies and will be delivered this year, the company announced. Highlights of the quarter and full fiscal year include inking four VMC 1200 electric truck dealers; two in Ontario, and one each in Alberta and Quebec.

“The fourth quarter of 2023 demonstrated an increasing pace of operational execution and a growing cadence of sales momentum across all of our product lines with the invoicing of 71 VMC 1200 electric trucks for delivery in 2024 and the successful delivery of 11 Vicinity Classic transit buses to our eager customer base,” said William Trainer, founder and CEO.

“To enable this growth, we remain highly focused on the ongoing buildout of our North American VMC 1200 dealer network, adding four new partners in recent months. Each partner has exceptional experience and expertise in their respective regions, making them well suited to help fleet operators seamlessly transition to an all-electric future and expand VMC 1200 sales and service coverage in strategic markets across Canada.”

Vicinity noted its VMC 1200 was recently approved for inclusion in Quebec’s Ecocamionnage incentive program, representing an $85,000 incentive.

“The increasing adoption of commercial EVs is being driven by government incentives, corporate sustainability goals and declining cost of ownership – with our EV lineup and growing dealer network capitalizing on this transition to be the commercial EV supplier of choice for many,” Trainer said.

Profitability remains elusive for the fledgling electric truck maker. Its revenue in the fourth quarter was $5.1 million, and $19.1 million for the year. But it lost $9.1 million in the fourth quarter and $16.6 million on the year.