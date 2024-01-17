VMC lands another Ontario dealer

Vicinity Motor Corp. has inked a deal with another Toronto-area distributor, Peninsula VMC Truck Centre.

The newly launched dealership will be headed by industry executive Kelly Jennings, the electric truck maker announced. The territory will cover the Southern Toronto region. Jennings is owner of Peninsula Ford Lincoln, with dealerships in Owen Sound and Port Elgin, Ont.

(Photo: James Menzies)

Peninsula will offer the VMC 1200 electric truck to customers in Hamilton, Burlington, Brantford and Niagara.

“Kelly’s experience and focus on the Canadian automotive market makes his family of companies a perfect fit for a new VMC dealership to help fleet operators seamlessly transition to an all-electric future,” said William Trainer, founder and CEO of Vicinity Motor Corp.

“Peninsula VMC Truck Centre will support fleet operators in their electrification journey, offering the purpose-built, custom-upfit all-electric VMC 1200 to a new generation of customers. We look forward to helping Kelly and the dealership share how the VMC can deliver immediate cost savings while concurrently reducing carbon emissions for commercial fleet operators.”