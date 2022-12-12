Vision Truck Group is certified Volvo, Mack EV dealer in Brampton, Ont.

Vision Truck Group in Brampton, Ont. has become a certified electric vehicle (EV) dealer for Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks.

Three team members of the dealership’s sales group completed the Volvo Trucks certified EV dealer training program.

(Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

“Our team is excited to announce that Vision Truck Group has become the fifth Volvo Trucks certified EV dealer in Canada, further expanding the critical sales and service ecosystem necessary to support scaled deployments of the Volvo VNR Electric model,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America.

“As our business partners and brand ambassadors it’s important our dealers are aligned with our electrification strategy. Vision Truck Group is a prime example of a forward-looking, customer-focused dealer that is paving the way for a sustainable future,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

The facility has 34 bays, two of which were built with the tooling and barriers to service battery-electric trucks, and they can be easily expanded as the dealership adds electromobility customers.

Fourteen technicians have been trained to perform maintenance and repairs on the Volvo VNR Electric model, in addition to receiving the personal protective equipment necessary when working with high-voltage systems.