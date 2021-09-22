Volvo adds fleet charging start-up to Innovation Lab

Volvo Group has established an Innovatoin Lab in Silicon Valley, where it is bringing together start-ups that will help it transition to more sustainable systems.

Volvo refers to the lab as “a place where Volvo Trucks can collaborate with start-ups to combine real-world insights, analyze emerging trends, and validate new products and services aimed at helping customers improve both their economic and environmental sustainability goals.”

Among these companies is Amply Power, an electric vehicle charging and energy management provider.

(Photo: James Menzies)

“Volvo Trucks is committed to continuing to lead the global movement to decarbonize transport. When we commercialized our Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric model, we recognized the critical need to work with an array of partners to build a successful ecosystem for electromobility – considering everything from the point of sale, to building a comprehensive service network, developing a skilled workforce, and ensuring access to a stable and cost-effective power supply,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America.

“Volvo Trucks is collaborating with companies across the industry to demonstrate a range of strategies to achieve these goals, including supporting emerging solutions providers through our Innovation Lab at Volvo Group.”

“The Innovation Lab in Silicon Valley is the perfect environment for Volvo Group and the start-up ecosystem to co-create solutions that bring value to all industry stakeholders,” added Fredy Daza, director of the Volvo Group Connected Solutions Innovation Lab. “Having Amply as a member of our ‘Innovation Community’ has helped provide visibility to some of the challenges in deploying and reliably managing charging infrastructure for Class 8 electric vehicles, which is essential to the success of the transport industry’s electrification journey.”