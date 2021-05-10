Volvo celebrates I-Shift milestone
Volvo Trucks is celebrating its I-Shift automated manual transmission’s 15th anniversary in the North American market.
The transmission was brought to North America in 2007, after six years in operation in Europe. More than a million trucks around the world have been sold with the I-Shift transmission, Volvo says.
It standardized the transmission in North America in 2013, and now enjoys a 94% take rate.
“More than 217,000 Volvo trucks have been sold with the Volvo I-Shift since its launch 15 years ago in North America, marking a significant change in a market where manual shifting was a very strong tradition,” said Johan Agebrand, director of product marketing at Volvo Trucks North America. “The Volvo I-Shift transmission is the result of many years of hard work and dedication by our engineers and represents significant technological advances across the global Volvo Trucks organization.”
