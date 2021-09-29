Volvo launches hands-on electromobility experience

Volvo Trucks North America recently celebrated the opening of its new electromobility showcase at its Customer Experience Center in Dublin, Virginia.

The facility offers its customers the opportunity to test drive the Volvo VNR Electric model around a 1.1-mile (1.7-km) closed track, where drivers can experience real-world road conditions.

The 36,000 square-foot facility features new Volvo VNR Electric component displays, training, and charging infrastructure.

“Volvo Trucks is ready to support wide-scale battery-electric truck deployment in North America,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America.

“We have fully integrated our electromobility offerings into the Volvo Trucks Customer Center to serve as a resource for the North American transport industry to secure the in-depth information and hands-on experience needed to move forward with fleet electrification.”

The center is located next to the New River Valley manufacturing plant where the VNR Electric is assembled.

“We are excited to welcome fleets to our customer center for the full Volvo VNR Electric experience, where each visit is tailored based on our customers’ specific needs and operations” said Rob Simpson, director of the Volvo Trucks Customer Center.