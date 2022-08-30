Fontaine Modification building new corporate headquarters

Fontaine Modification, provider of post-production truck services for OEMs, dealers and fleets, is building a new corporate headquarters it says will more than double its production and product development capabilities.

The new facility, currently under construction in the Charlotte, N.C., I-485 Logistics Center, will be nearly three times the size of the current operation, and is scheduled to open in February 2023.

Fontaine Modification operates 10 modification centers located near OEM plants across the U.S. and has been headquartered in Charlotte since 1991.

(Photo: Fontaine Modification)

“With the rapidly changing technology landscape in commercial vehicles, our need for new product development space has grown significantly,” said Paul Kokalis, Fontaine Modification president. “We are all looking forward to moving from our current 50,000 sq.-ft. location, which has been our home for decades, into a purpose-built 145,000 sq.-ft. facility.”

New features of the expanded layout include a Customer Pilot Review Center, used for review of the first truck built in a complex order, and a video production area.