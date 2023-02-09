Volvo receiving more parts shipments by electric truck

Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) is not only building battery-electric trucks, it’s increasingly relying on them to service its assembly plants.

The OEM has now delivered 15 VNR Electric trucks to four carriers that haul inbound parts and components to its assembly operations in Virginia and Pennsylvania.

“We believe in leading by example, and this project is an important part of our strategy to create a world-class, sustainable transport system,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, VTNA. “By collaborating with our local carrier partners to deploy our own zero-tailpipe emission VNR Electric trucks to service our plants, we are able to improve sustainability within our value chain and in the communities in which our own employees work and families live.”

(Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

“We developed this supply chain project to reduce CO2 from our own operations. What better demonstration of the effectiveness of these trucks than having your own battery-electric trucks delivering through the entrance gates at both of the Volvo assembly plants?” added Daniel Vahlberg, sourcing and commodity leader – road transportation, Volvo Group Truck Operations – logistics purchasing.

“We are excited to partner with the fleets that were already servicing our plants to incorporate the Volvo VNR Electric trucks into their daily operations to create a full sustainable supply chain circle.”