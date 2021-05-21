Volvo, UAW reach tentative deal

United Auto Workers (UAW) union members at Volvo’s New River Valley truck plant have reached a tentative deal with the company

The six-year tentative agreement covers about 2,900 employees in Dublin, Va.

The New River Valley, Va., plant (Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

“Further comment on the proposed agreement is being withheld pending ratification by the members of UAW Local #2069,” Volvo said in a statement. “Ratification meetings are being scheduled by the UAW.”

Workers at the plant went on strike April 19 and returned to work May 3 after a tentative agreement was reached April 30. They then rejected that deal May 17, but remained on the job.