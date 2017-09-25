Western Star trucks get new options

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Western Star brand turns 50 this year, and for its birthday, it’s receiving several new options.

“We’re continually adding new options that contribute to the truck’s performance and our customers’ bottom lines,” said Samantha Parlier, vice-president, marketing and product strategy, Western Star Trucks. “Western Star trucks are tough enough to take on any job whether it’s a long haul on the road or tackling a construction site. Our new offerings reinforce our commitment to helping our customers find the best solution for their specific need.”

At the North American Commercial Vehicle show, Western Star announced new options including: Michelin X Multi D tires, available on the Western Star 4700, 4800, 4900 and 5700XE; new forward lighting options for the 4700, featuring H4 halogen headlight bulbs; an in-cab battery box available on 5700XE day cabs; and new LED forward lighting options for the 4800 and 4900 models.