Working trucks awarded during SuperRigs

RAPHINE, Va. – Eric Turner’s 2015 Peterbilt 389 is pretty impressive inside and out.

Turner took home Best of Show honors at the Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition this past weekend in Virginia, also placing first for Best Interior.

Turner, whose truck included a 2018 Wally-Mo 8 Car Hauler, was awarded $10,000 from Shell Rotella and $5,000 from MAC Trailer Manufacturing for the impressive showing.

“It feels so good to win the best of show,” said Turner, who hails from Ellenwood, Ga. “Like I said earlier when I was in the judging lane, when I was growing up, all my dad ever had on his tool box was a Shell Rotella calendar. And he always said, ‘son, one day you’re going to be on that.’ I’ve never seen that vision, but I guess he’s seen it for me. My dad passed away last year. Thank you, daddy.”

With the win, Turner earned a place in the Rotella SuperRigs Calendar.

Several awards were handed out during the 36th annual SuperRigs event, which was held June 14-16 at White’s Travel Center in Raphine, Va.

Matt Brune was first runner up for Best of Show, taking home $4,000 from Shell Rotella and $3,000 from MAC for his 1999 Peterbilt 379.

Judges were impressed with Peterbilt trucks, as Jay Blackbourn was second runner up, also with a 1999 379.

First place for the tractor-trailer division was Bradlee Garretson with his 2016 Peterbilt 389 and 2017 MAC trailer combination. Andrew Good won the tractor division for his 2016 Kenworth W900, and Gerald Arthur Asbury took top honors in the classic division with a 1999 Kenworth W900L.

The Most Hardworking Trucker award went to William Warner and his 1997 Peterbilt 379, and James A. Rogers, a disabled veteran, was recognized with the What Matters is Inside award, which honors drivers who have overcome hardships and challenges.

The SuperRigs competition awards actively working trucks for their beauty, and includes trucking professionals from across the U.S. and Canada, handing out approximately $25,000 in cash and prizes, and selecting 12 drivers to have their trucks featured in the Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.

Additional awards were handed out for a variety of features, including best engine, lights, chrome, and people’s choice.

