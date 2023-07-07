Brandt Group makes record-breaking donation to CNIB

The Brandt Group made a record-breaking donation to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) at a CFL game this week between the Edmonton Elk and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

During the game, Brandt CEO Shaun Semple and chairman Gavin Semple delivered a $2 million cheque to CNIB’s vice-president of Western Canada, Christall Beaudry, and John M. Rafferty, CNIB president and CEO.

The cheque presentation occurred during the first quarter with (L-R): Shaun Semple, Brandt CEO; Christall Beaudry, CNIB’s vice-president of Western Canada; John M. Rafferty, president and CEO of CNIB; and Gavin Semple, Brandt’s chairman, participating along with the CNIB support team. (Photo: Supplied)

“The work of CNIB is a game changer for thousands of Canadians whose lives have been impacted by blindness,” Shaun Semple said in a related release. “Brandt is proud to offer tangible support for critical community programming through CNIB and its many initiatives.”

The donation will be used by CNIB to expand its operations across Saskatchewan, including kickstarting a Mobile Hub initiative that will ensure more blind and partially sighted Canadians have access to programs such as technology training, employment skills workshops and recreational activities.

The gift was part of Brandt’s Thanks a Billion philanthropic program, which has raised more than $24 million over the past decade. The dealer group hosted nearly 3,500 employees at the game.