CTA urges truckers not to interfere with traffic

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) is imploring truckers not to block traffic in protest of vaccination requirements for cross-border truckers that went into effect Jan. 15.

There were local media reports of trucking protests near the Emerson border crossing in Manitoba earlier this week.

“The CTA does not support and strongly disapproves of any protests on public roadways, highways and bridges,” the alliance said in a statement. “CTA believes such actions – especially those that interfere with public safety – are not how disagreement with government policies should be expressed.”

The CTA said truckers wanting to voice their disapproval with government regulations should organize a lawful event on Parliament Hill. Information on how to do so can be found here.

Or, added CTA, truckers can contact their local MP to express their concerns.