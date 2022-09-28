DriverCheck’s Fitness for Duty summit coming Oct. 12-13

DriverCheck’s upcoming 5th annual Fitness for Duty Summit will address some of the workplace challenges employers face in creating a healthy and safe work environment.

The two-day educational event offers information, resources, and expert insight from 10 speakers who will touch upon topics from physical and mental health perspectives. It also includes two panel discussions, tradeshow area and an evening networking reception.

The summit will be held at the Sheraton Toronto Airport Hotel and Conference Centre, Toronto, on Oct. 12 and 13. For details and to register, visit www.drivercheck.ca/aboutffds.