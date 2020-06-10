Feds establish online hub to source Covid-19 PPE

OTTAWA, Ont. – The Government of Canada has created an online hub to help businesses source personal protective equipment (PPE) in the fight against Covid-19.

Information on best practices has been combined with details about where to find PPE to buy, consumer advice, and other health and safety resources. It’s not limited to federal resources, either. Links include information from provinces and territories, non-profit organizations, and other associations, as well as resources for indigenous businesses and suppliers.

(Photo: iStock)

“Across the country, efforts are underway to ease restrictions implemented to fight Covid-19. This supply hub reflects our pan-Canadian approach, and assembles a wealth of resources and information so that organizations have a single window to assist them in buying or selling personal protective equipment,” said Anita Anand, minister of public services and procurement.

Trucking associations have already come forward to support the online resource.

“As an essential service industry, the ability to source PPE and secure availability is critical,” said Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) president Stephen Laskowski, offering thanks for the support.

“One of the big issues industry has raised with the government is our members’ issue of trying to obtain the PPE needed to keep their employees and workplaces safe,” said Mike Millian, president of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC).

“We thank the government for doing the legwork needed to put this invaluable resource together, which will help our industry find what they need to keep everyone safe while we all work our way through this pandemic.”

The Council of Ministers Responsible for Transportation had previously released a series of best practices when it comes to masks, gloves, and other safety protocols for transportation employees.