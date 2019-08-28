Manitoba carriers awarded for their safety culture

WINNIPEG, Man. –A pair of Manitoba trucking companies received some hardware recently, with Fast Lane Freight the winner of the RPM Award and Bison Transport getting SAFE Work Manitoba’s Safety Culture Award.

The Manitoba Trucking Association’s (MTA) RPM Award recognizes a provincial trucking company that has achieved an outstanding safety performance over the course of the year, while consistently making significant improvements to its safety program and practices.

Every MTA member carrier that is SAFE Work Certified through RPM Trucking Industry Safety is eligible for the award.

Both Fast Lane Freight and Bison will receive their awards during The Safety’s Gala Sept. 25 in Winnipeg.

The MTA also congratulated Prairie Gold Transport and Portage Transport for receiving their Certificate of Recognition for SAFE Work Certification, bringing the total certified Manitoba trucking companies to 23.