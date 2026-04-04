More than half of trucks placed out of service in Lincoln, Ont., safety blitz

More than half of the commercial vehicles inspected during a coordinated enforcement blitz in Lincoln, Ont., were taken out of service, as authorities continue cracking down on trucks bypassing inspection stations.

The one-day operation, involving the Town of Lincoln, Niagara Region, Ontario Provincial Police, Niagara Regional Police, Halton Regional Police and the Ministry of Transportation, targeted trucks using local roads to avoid the Vineland inspection station on the QEW.

(Stock Photo: Leo Barros)

Officers inspected 48 vehicles, placing 26 (54%) out of service. Another 38 charges were laid and four license plates were removed, the Town of Lincoln said in an April 2 release.

Officials said the blitz is part of an ongoing effort to address safety concerns tied to truck traffic diverting through local roads.

“This first enforcement initiative of the year sets the tone for our continued commitment to road safety in Lincoln,” Mayor Sandra Easton said in the release.

The enforcement effort builds on a broader strategy that includes the Truck Bypass Camera Monitoring Pilot Program, launched in 2023 to identify trucks avoiding designated inspection routes.

Local officials say the data collected through enforcement and monitoring initiatives is being used to guide infrastructure planning and improve traffic management, while supporting Niagara Region’s Vision Zero goal of eliminating serious injuries and fatalities on its roads.

Lincoln has been working with regional partners for several years to address truck traffic concerns, including plans for alternate truck routes and a future Niagara Escarpment crossing aimed at diverting heavy vehicles away from residential areas.