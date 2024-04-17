N.S. locals, volunteer firefighters honored for rescuing Eassons Transport driver

Eassons Transport and the Nova Scotia Trucking Safety Association honored two Brooklyn, N.S. residents and members of the Walton North Shore Volunteer Fire Department for saving a truck driver’s life.

An Eassons Transport tractor-trailer was caught in heavy flooding in July 2023 in the Brooklyn area, triggered by the hardest rain to hit the province in more than 50 years, according to the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association.

As the vehicle started submerging in the rising flood waters, the driver made it out onto the hood of the tractor. Local resident Mike Smith grabbed a nearby canoe and sprang into action to assist the truck driver. Another local Alex Pitre, then waded into the water with a rope tied to a tree to help guide the Eassons Transport driver to higher ground as they waited for rescue crews to arrive.

Members of the Walton North Shore Volunteer Fire Department, led by chief Danny Patterson, arrived with their rescue boat and transported the flood victims to safety.

Smith, Pitre and the emergency responders also rescued numerous other people and families that night.