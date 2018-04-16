OTA encouraged by enforcement crackdown

WATERLOO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) is commending the enforcement community for cracking down on carriers that don’t “embrace a culture of safety, environmental and taxation compliance.”

The comments come after the Waterloo Regional Police Service laid criminal charges against a former employee of a maintenance facility for stealing safety certificates and providing them to carriers with fraudulent vehicle safeties.

They were aided in their investigation by the Ministry of Transportation and the Ontario College of Trades.

“It is appalling that some fleet operators would allow such vehicles to share the road with the motoring public,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski. “The sad reality is that a small percentage of our industry has been allowed to engage in non-compliant behavior in a number of areas without fear of reprisal. OTA will continue working with all levels of enforcement in 2018 to bring consequences to non-compliant behavior.”