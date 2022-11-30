Speeding main infraction during Operation Safe Driver Week
Enforcement agencies in Canada issued 276 citations and 112 warnings to commercial vehicle drivers during Operation Safe Driver Week July 10-16.
There were 313 commercial vehicles pulled over during the event in Canada. The most common infraction was speeding/violating basic speed laws/driving too fast for conditions. Throughout Canada and the U.S., more than 35,000 commercial vehicles were pulled over with a total of 26,164 warnings and citations handed out.
Speeding was the focus of this year’s blitz. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says speeding has played a role in more than a quarter of all traffic deaths over the past decade. Transport Canada, for its part, says speeding/driving too fast was a contributor in 25.3% of fatal crashes in 2020.
The seven-day initiative is spearheaded by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA). Seatbelt usage among commercial drivers was 86.1%, but failure to wear a seatbelt was the second most issued citation category during Operation Safe Driver Week. Commercial drivers received 735 citations for seatbelt infractions.
Using a handheld device/texting/distracted driving resulted in 239 citations among commercial drivers. Transport Canada reports distracted driving was a contributing factor in 22.3% of fatal collisions in 2020.
Most of this is b.s. in Canada most hwys are so congested that you can’t get up to full speed unless you are in the middle of the prairies, if someone would actually do the real math and their homework you will find most of the trucks in accidents are companies that have speed limiter on their trucks and are trying to get the new drivers to become lease operators so they don’t have to pay when they wreak or make it look like it’s the owner operators that are at fault for accidents but actually it the company that is not educating the drivers they put in the trucks.
I know that most of these companies don’t read the comments do to ignorance and disrespect to the truth. To them it’s about money, to people in that have been in the industry not for the money ,but for the like of the industry and what they do to keep others safe health and feed. These are the true truck drivers and the true people that know the ups and downs of the business, not some person in an office counting numbers goes on free vacation thinks he or she is making it better, they are not they are creating unsafe travel for drivers.