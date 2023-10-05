TCA accepting nominations for Fleet Safety Awards

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is now accepting applications for its Fleet Safety Awards program.

Winners are selected based on their accident ratio, with division winners subjected to an audit to determine ratio accuracy. Two grand prizes are awarded: one for carriers with annual mileage of more than 25 million and the other for fewer.

Grand prize winners will be announced at TCA’s annual convention in Nashville, held March 23-26, 2024.

To enter, fleets can visit https://truckload.org/fleet-safety/.