Three private fleet drivers inducted to Hall of Fame

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – Three professional drivers with a combined 16 million kilometers of accident-free driving were inducted into the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada’s Hall of Fame.

David Armstrong, who works for CPC Logistics in the John Deere fleet, Home Hardware’s Rob Bentall, and John McCallum of Praxair Canada were the latest inductees. They join just 60 other professional drivers who’ve been inducted since 2002. The Hall of Fame resides on the PMTC’s website at www.pmtc.ca.

They also receive a model truck which sits on a personalized wood base, and a leather jacket.

“They’re the best of the best in transportation here in Canada, and a very select group,” said CPC Logistics executive vice-president, Bob Boyich.

He pointed out the three drivers have averaged five million kilometers each, which is equal to six trips to the moon and back.

“It puts in perspective the fabulous record these gentlemen have accumulated,” Boyich said.

Armstrong’s career has taken him to every state and province except Newfoundland and Hawaii. He’s been with the John Deere fleet for more than 30 years, and is consistently within its top 10 drivers for mileage. He keeps his truck spotless and always takes the time to help other drivers, according to his company.

Bentall has been with Home Hardware since 1984 and has racked up 6.5 million accident-free kilometers. He’s also known for his willingness to assist others.

McCallum boasts a 42-year driving career, the last 25 of which have been with Praxair. He has five million accident-free kilometers to his name and has never had a workplace injury or accident. He mentors new employees, according to his company.