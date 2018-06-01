Total, Michelin team up for road safety initiative

MONTREAL, Que. – Total and Michelin have announced the launch of a major road safety education program for 10- to 18-year-olds.

They hope to reach 100,000 young people over a three-year period. It is being launched with the support of the Global Road Safety Partnership, through the Total Foundation and the Michelin Corporate Foundation. Each will contribute 1.5 million Euros to the global campaign.

Road accidents claim the lives of more than 227,000 people under the age of 20, the companies say. It is the leading cause of death among 15- to 17-year-olds.

The campaign will be initially launched in France, Cameroon, and India, with a global roll-out to commence soon after.