UPS Canada recognizes safe drivers

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – UPS Canada hosted a Circle of Honor on May 23, to recognize drivers who’ve achieved 25 years of safe driving.

Eleven new drivers were inducted into the Circle of Honor, which brings the total inn Canada to 249. An additional 10 drivers were recognized for 30 years of safe driving.

Jeff Yurek, Ontario Minister of Transportation, was on-hand for the ceremony. UPS says its 125,000 small package drivers worldwide log more than six billion kilometers per year, delivering nearly 5.2 billion packages.

In this photo (middle left to right): Sean Griffin, vice-president of operations, UPS Canada, Dominic Porporino, president, UPS Canada, Jeff Yurek, Ontario Minister of Transportation, Ken Seader, vice-president of transportation, UPS Canada, are joined by UPS Canada Circle of Honor drivers.

